Anupam Kher's 'The Kashmir Files' made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEK AGNIHOTRI On Monday, The Kashmir Files was declared tax-free in Tripura too

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath on Monday (March 14) declared that the state government would make the screening of the Bollywood film 'The Kashmir Files' directed by Vivek Agnihotri tax-free. Earlier in the day, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb also announced the film tax-free in his state.

Some of the other states have also exempted the film from entertainment tax including Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana among others.

BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday urged the Rajasthan government to make r'The Kashmir Files' tax-free. Raje said in a tweet that the film, "The Kashmir Files", based on the past situations and true events of Jammu and Kashmir, has been made tax-free in many states including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat. "My request to the state government is to make this film tax-free in Rajasthan too," she said.

Goa's caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also backed the film and said it will be made tax-free in the coastal state.

He tweeted, "The gripping tale of pain, struggle and suffering of Kashmiri Hindus need to be understood by everyone so that we ensure such a history is not repeated. I have spoken to INOX management and the movie will continue to be screened with maximum possible shows."

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.