Anand to get a remake: Rajesh Khanna-Amitabh Bachchan's cult classic to have a COVID spin

Anand to get a remake! Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan's cult classic film will be remade keeping in mind a storyline of today. The film is all set to be remade by the original producer, NC Sippy’s grandson Sameer Raj Sippy along with Producer Vikram Khakhar. While the film is at the scripting stage, the makers are yet to finalise the director.



Excited about the project, producer Vikram Khakhar said, “Digging into our own classics, we will find invaluable gems rather than scouting for stories, Internationally or Regionally. Placing Anand in the post Covid era, where we emphasise on the value of life, will enhance the story of Anand.”



Elated about the remake announcement, producer Sameer Raj Sippy added that stories like these need to be narrated to the new generation. He said, “Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I felt the current generation needs to be retold the many stories that are so relevant today and specially when there is a great appetite for good content.”



The other details about the film are under wraps.

For the unversed, Anand was released on March 12, 1971. The movie is about a terminally ill patient as the protagonist, Anand Saigal (Rajesh Khanna). Anand with death staring in his face is undeterred. Challenging it heartily, he wants others around to support him in this daunting task and not be despondent. Be it the doctors treating him, Dr. Bhaskar K. Banerjee aka Babu Moshai (Amitabh) and Dr. Prakash Kulkarni (Ramesh Deo), or Deo's wife Suman Kulkarni (Seema Deo); and the strict Matron D'Sa (Lalita Pawar), Anand wants all them around him and make the best of his remaining time.

In its profound way, the film is a lyrical treatment of the one certain thing in the world, death; it is like a poem with which we have a preordained tryst. Death, in Anand, does not cast a dark shadow on any of the delights that the beautiful journey of life has to offer.