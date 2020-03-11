Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's 83 getting delayed due to coronavirus? Here's the truth

India has confirmed as many as 52 coronavirus cases and the outbreak of the disease has been termed as a Public Health Emergency by WHO. In the wake of the same, the government has called off many public gatherings including IIFA 2020. Now the question here arises that will this have an impact on the collections of a film, considering the fact that people are ow avoiding visiting places like shopping malls, movie theatres, etc. Looking at the scenario everyone is wondering whether the big-budget films like Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Kabir Khan’s 83 be pushed further to a new release date?

Well, the question has now been answered by the Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, Shibashish Sarkar who in an interview to Spotboye revealed that if the situation didn't get better, then the release date might be delayed. Talking about the same, he said, "No decision taken yet. We are talking daily but as of now, things stand as is – that is the films will release on their original dates. If at all we need to look at a change, we will do so closer to the delivery. Definitely we are thinking about it, the entire world is – be it any event, party or any gathering, everyone is thinking twice about organizing it."

Coming to Ranveer Singh's film 83, it is based on the 1983 World Cup and the actor will be seen playing the role of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of his wife. It is slated to release on April 10.

Talking about Sooryavanshi, it features Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles and was slated to release on March 24. The trailer of the film was released sometime back that received a lot of appreciation from the fans.

