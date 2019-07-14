Varun Dhawan pours his heart out on Kalank failure: It was a bad film

Varun Dhawan spoke on Kalank failure

Kalank directed by Abhishek Verman and produced by Karan Johar was one of the ambitious projects of the year. The multi-starrrer featuring big guns such as Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt tanked at the box office. Much has been said and written about the failure of this Dharma Productions. Recently, Varun once again opened up on Kalank's performance at the box office and why it didn't resonate with the audience.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Varun said that with Kalank they failed collectively and the film was not accepted by the audience because it was a bad movie.“It (Kalank) was not accepted by the audience because it was a bad film and somewhere we all failed collectively,'' he said. Varun also said that the failure of Kalank affected him as the film let down people. ''Making a film is a team effort. It’s wrong to blame it on the director and producer. And being a part of the team, I will take part of the blame as well. The film did let down people. We have collectively gone through why it didn’t work. Personally, it (failure) was important. I wanted the failure to affect me because if it doesn’t, then that means I don’t love my work,” he added.

His earlier two films- October and Sui Dhaaga did average business at the box office and was liked by the audience.

Varun will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No. 1 remake. When asked about his film selection procedure, the actor said he chooses the film which he knows that he will enjoy doing the most. While Street Dancer 3D directed by Remo D'Souza also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Coolie No 1 will be directed by his father David Dhawan. The actor will step in the shoes of Govinda while Sara Ali Khan will be essaying the role originally played by Karisma Kapoor.