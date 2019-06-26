Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kabir Singh box Office collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani’s film joins 100 crore club

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is on a roll at the box office. After witnessing Rs 20.21 cr on Day 1, the film is thundering louder than anything else and is all set to join the 100-crore club soon. After four days, the total box office collection of Kabir Singh stands at Rs 88.37 cr. The intense romantic drama which also stars Suresh Oberoi and Arjan Bajwa is a remake of blockbuster Telegu film Arjun Reddy which originally starred Vijay Devrakonda and Shalini Pandey. The film has been directed by Sandeep Vanga who also directed the original film. Keeping the aura of the original film intact, Sandeep came up with Kabir Singh that has not only hit the right chord among the audience but has also set on the road to become the highest grosser of 2019, hopefully beating Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Revealing the latest box office numbers of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh, Bollywood critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film will likely pass all the big film released till now this year. He wrote, “#KabirSingh is rewriting the rules of the game... Does remarkable biz on Day 4 [working day]... Will hit Rs 100 cr today [Day 5]... #KabirSingh is trending better than *all* biggies released this year: #Bharat, #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal and #GullyBoy... Amazing!”

He further wrote, “#KabirSingh is sensational... ₹ 17.5 cr+ on a working day [Mon]? Most biggies don't collect that on a Sun... Eyes ₹ 200 cr... May challenge #Uri [highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019] Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr. Total: ₹ 88.37 cr. India biz.”

KABIR SINGH REVIEW

Kabir Singh is imperfect and raw but that's the beauty. It portrays different shades of emotions from rage to love and you feel every bit of it. The tone and setting of the film are real and the credit has to be given to dialogue writer. Whether it is questioning the validation of relationship that comes with marriage or his rant to a friend on PMS, the dialogues aren't fancy and made up. Though it is an almost three-hour-long heavy romantic drama, you don't feel the burden of it. You rarely lose your grip as the screenplay keeps you engaged. Also, there are situational comic reliefs flawlessly woven into the scenes. One thing that can really make a romantic film work is good music and Kabir Singh excels in this field. Music is soothing and strikes a chord with heart. Read full review here.

KABIR SINGH TRAILER

