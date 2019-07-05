Kabir Singh box office collection Day 14: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani film soon to touch Rs 250 crore mark

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 14: Shahid Kapoor's latest release Kabir Singh has been the most anticipated movies of 2019. With so much buzz around and Shahid Kapoor's makeover for the movie, all the efforts have been proved as worthy. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Vanga managed to win people's heart. Being the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh did complete justice to the original movie. In just 13 days, Kabir Singh emerged as the highest grossing Hindi films of 2019, earning over Rs. 200 crore in India.

#KabirSingh benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 9

₹ 175 cr: Day 10

₹ 200 cr: Day 13

India biz.



Days taken to reach ₹ 200 cr... 2019 releases...

⭐️ #KabirSingh: Day 13

⭐️ #Bharat: Day 14

⭐️ #Uri: Day 28

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2019

The recent success party, celebrating the grand victory of Kabir Singh at the box office was attended by the Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sandeep Vanga, Armaan Malik, Divya Khosla Kumar, and many others. Standing at such high rank, Kabir Singh deserves applauses and praises.

According to the Trade Analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh recent tweet, "#KabirSingh is 200 Not Out ... Hits double century at the BO, but shows no signs of fatigue... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr. Total: ₹ 206.48 cr. India biz."

Shahid Kapoor yesterday took to his Instagram account and shared the happy news of Kabir Singh's success at the box office.

KABIR SINGH REVIEW

India TV's movie critic Shalu Singh wrote, "Kabir Singh is imperfect and raw but that's the beauty. It portrays different shades of emotions from rage to love and you feel every bit of it. The tone and setting of the film are real and the credit has to be given to dialogue writer. Whether it is questioning the validation of relationship that comes with marriage or his rant to a friend on PMS, the dialogues aren't fancy and made up. Though it is an almost three-hour-long heavy romantic drama, you don't feel the burden of it. You rarely lose your grip as the screenplay keeps you engaged. Also, there are situational comic reliefs flawlessly woven into the scenes. One thing that can really make a romantic film work is good music and Kabir Singh excels in this field. Music is soothing and strikes a chord with heart."