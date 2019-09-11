Dabangg 3 Motion Poster: Salman Khan shares first look as Chulbul Pandey, asks fans, ‘Swagat toh karo humara’

Salman Khan’s cop-drama Dabangg is one of the most popular and loved films. The superstar is back with the third instalment of the hit series Dabangg 3. Just before 100 days of its release, Bhaijaan took to social media to share the first motion poster as well as his poster in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages and asked fans, “Swagat toh karo humara.”He captioned the same as, "Aa Rahe Hain! Chulbul Robinhood Pandey. Theek 100 din baad. Swagat Toh Karo Humara! #100DaystoDabangg3"

The motion poster shows Bhaijaan walking on the top of a glass platform with the camera underneath him. Soon he kicks away a piece of the pully which come sin his way and reveals the title of the film. Wearing a dark coloured shirt, denim, and his popular Chulbul Panday mustache, he asks fans to welcome him with the title track 'Hud hud Dabangg' playing in the background. Have a look at the same here:

Have a look at the first poster of the film:

Salman keeps on sharing pictures and videos during the shooting of the film. Check them out:

Dabangg 3 marks the reunion of Salman with Prabhu Deva who will be directing his film after Wanted in 2009. The film will also feature Sonakshi Sinha who will return as his wife Rajjo, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, and South star Sudeep playing the role of an antagonist. The film will also mark the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee. The action film is slated to release on December 20.

Meanwhile, the actor's Eid release 'Inshallah' with Sanjay Leela Bhansali co-starring Alia Bhatt has been shelved.

