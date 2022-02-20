Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM addresses rally in Hardoi, says 'paraivarvadis' did not let him work for people of UP before 2017

Highlights PM Modi took a dig at the Samajwadi Party during his rally in UP's Hardoi.

He claimed that the 'parivarvadis' didn't let him work in UP before 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a dig at the Samajwadi Party during his rally in UP's Hardoi. He claimed that from years 2014 to 2017, he didn't get the chance to work in the state due to 'parivarvadis'. "I am sad that from 2014-2017 these 'paraivarvadis' did not support me. I am an MP from UP, but till 2017 they didn't let me work for the people of UP. If you bring them again, will they let me work for you? Should such people be re-elected?", he said.

"Five years ago, what mafias did to the UP? Traders were afraid to do business. Snatching, loot was common at that time. People used to say, "Diya baree ghar wapas aa jao" (Come back home before the Sunset). These 'paraivarvadis', who were losing the election badly, will now spread poison in the name of caste. Such people fight with their own families for a chair, but you have to remember only one thing- UP's development, is the country's development,", he added.

"The double engine government you voted for does not belong to any family not the government at the Centre. Our government is for poor, farmer and youths," he added.

The PM also said that the people of Hardoi will celebrate the first Holi on March 10 with the bumper victory of the BJP. "People of Hardoi have made preparations to play Holi twice. First Holi will be played with BJP's bumper victory on 10th March. But if you want to play Holi on 10th March, you will have to make arrangements at polling booths," said PM Modi.

"Today in the third phase too, without any division, heavy voting is being held on the lotus symbol. The news that we have received so far is very encouraging," he added.

