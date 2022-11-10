Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Will Rakesh Jamwal win it again for BJP in Sundernagar?

Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Sundernagar is an assembly constituency under Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. In 2017, this constituency was won by BJP's Rakesh Kumar by defeating Sohan Lal of the Congress with a margin of 9,263 votes. Sundernagar Assembly constituency falls under the Mandi Lok sabha constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Ram Swaroop Sharma won from Mandi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 405459 votes by defeating Aashray Sharma of the Congress.

Hilly state's Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is riding high on the wave of a 'double-engine' government with a reference to the BJP being in power both in Himachal Pradesh and at the Centre.

Full coverage of Himachal Pradesh elections