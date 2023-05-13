Saturday, May 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Shiggaon Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Will CM Basavraj Bommai retain his turf?
Live now

Shiggaon Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Will CM Basavraj Bommai retain his turf?

In the 2018 elections, BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai won the Shiggaon Assembly seat after securing 83868 votes.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal Bengaluru Updated on: May 13, 2023 7:12 IST
Shiggaon Assembly Election Results 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Shiggaon Assembly Election Results 2023: Will CM Basavraj Bommai retain his turf ?

Shiggaon Assembly Election Results 2023: All eyes will be on the Shiggaon Assembly seat as BJP candidate and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai looks to retain the seat for the fourth time. Bommai contested the election from this seat against Congress leader Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan and Sashidhar Channabasappa Yaligar from the Janata Dal Secular (JDS). Shiggaon is one of 104 Assembly seats won by the BJP in the 2018 elections. 

Shiggaon comes under the Haveri district of Karnataka. Shiggaon Assembly Constituency falls under the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. Shiggaon constituency is seen as the stronghold of the BJ as Bommai has previously won three elections here in 2008, 2013 and 2018. In the 2018 elections, Bommai won the Shiggaon Assembly seat after securing 83868 votes. The BJP candidate defeated Congress candidate Sayed Azeempeer Khadri by a margin of 9265 votes.

Karnataka India TV-CNX EXIT POLL 2023

According to the India TV-CNX exit poll, the Congress will emerge as the single largest party in the Karnataka assembly elections by winning 110 to 120 seats. The party may either get a clear majority, or its tally could be a few seats short of the magic number. The exit poll seat projections show, Congress may win 110-120 seats in the 224-seat assembly, the ruling BJP may come second with 80-90 seats, Janata Dal(S) may win 20-24 seats, while 'Others' including independents may win 1-3 seats.

Live updates :Shiggaon Assembly Election Results 2023

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 13, 2023 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bommai defeated Congress Sayed Azeempeer Khadri in 2018 elections

    In the 2018 Karnataka polls, Bommai had secured 49.5 per cent vote share defeating Sayed Azeempeer Khadri of Congress. 

  • May 13, 2023 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bommai won Shiggaon seat in 2018 elections

    In the 2018 Karnataka Elections, BJP candidate Basavaraj Bommai won with a margin of 9,265 from the Shiggaon constituency of Karnataka. Bommai won the Shiggaon Assembly seat after securing 83868 votes.

  • May 13, 2023 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Candidates in fray from Shiggaon constituency

    Shiggaon is one of the most watched contests as it will be a close race between Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan. Other contestants include Sashidhar Channabasappa Yaligar from the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), Indian Movement Party’s Khajamohiddin Gudageri, Karnataka Rashtra Samithi’s Shambulinga Hukkeri, Aam Aadmi Party’s Mahaboobsab Dadusab Kalebag and independents.

  • May 13, 2023 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Voter turnout recorded at 73.19 per cent

    Karnataka witnessed a record voter turnout of 73.19 per cent in the single-phase polling held on May 10. There were over 11.71 lakh first-time voters registered in the state.

     

  • May 13, 2023 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for the aggressively contested Karnataka assembly elections 2023 will be held on Saturday, to elect the 224 members of the state Assembly. The counting will take place across 36 centres to decide the fate of 2,615 candidates today.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Related Elections News

Latest News

X