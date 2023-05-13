Shiggaon Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Will CM Basavraj Bommai retain his turf?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shiggaon Assembly Election Results 2023: Will CM Basavraj Bommai retain his turf ?

Shiggaon Assembly Election Results 2023: All eyes will be on the Shiggaon Assembly seat as BJP candidate and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai looks to retain the seat for the fourth time. Bommai contested the election from this seat against Congress leader Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan and Sashidhar Channabasappa Yaligar from the Janata Dal Secular (JDS). Shiggaon is one of 104 Assembly seats won by the BJP in the 2018 elections.

Shiggaon comes under the Haveri district of Karnataka. Shiggaon Assembly Constituency falls under the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. Shiggaon constituency is seen as the stronghold of the BJ as Bommai has previously won three elections here in 2008, 2013 and 2018. In the 2018 elections, Bommai won the Shiggaon Assembly seat after securing 83868 votes. The BJP candidate defeated Congress candidate Sayed Azeempeer Khadri by a margin of 9265 votes.

Karnataka India TV-CNX EXIT POLL 2023

According to the India TV-CNX exit poll, the Congress will emerge as the single largest party in the Karnataka assembly elections by winning 110 to 120 seats. The party may either get a clear majority, or its tally could be a few seats short of the magic number. The exit poll seat projections show, Congress may win 110-120 seats in the 224-seat assembly, the ruling BJP may come second with 80-90 seats, Janata Dal(S) may win 20-24 seats, while 'Others' including independents may win 1-3 seats.