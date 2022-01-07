Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM insulting 'punjabiyat' of state by claiming his life was in danger: Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the issue of his security breach during his visit to the state. Sidhu said, "You not only belong BJP, but are also the PM of this country. Every child of the country knows the value of your life. You are insulting this state, its Punjabiyat by saying that your life was in danger here".

Sidhu made the remark during a press conference in Chandigarh today. Commenting over the proposition of President's rule in Punjab, Sidhu said, "They (BJP) must stop playing politics. You will get a befitting reply here. All those talking about President's Rule (in Punjab), are your (BJP) parrots".

Sidhu also brought up year-long farmers' protests against the 3 contentious farm laws. He questioned why the PM never paid a visit to the Delhi borders when the farmers were protesting.

"Farmers sat on the streets of Delhi for 1.5 years, at that time did the Prime Minister go to meet the farmers even for a minute? Had he got down and gone ahead on that day too, he would have known that people can protest but no one has any intention to do any harm".

On Wednesday, PM Modi's cavalcade was stopped in Punjab after he landed at the Bhatinda airport, ahead of his scheduled rally in the state. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some protesters and returned without attending an event. \

