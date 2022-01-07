Friday, January 07, 2022
     
  4. PM Modi security breach: Supreme Court to begin hearing on PIL against Punjab government shortly
The plea was filed by the NGO Lawyers Voice in the Apex court. It sought action against those responsible for the security lapse.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 07, 2022 11:10 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

PM Modi security breach in Punjab: The Supreme Court will begin hearing a petition shortly seeking a thorough probe into the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on Wednesday. The plea was filed by the NGO Lawyers Voice. It sought action against those responsible for the security lapse and appropriate directions to the Punjab government to prevent the recurrence of such an incident in the future. In a "major security lapse", Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was left stranded on a flyover in Ferozepur on Wednesday for 15-20 minutes after some protesting farmers blocked the road forcing the PM to return from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event or rally.

 

 

 

 

  • Jan 07, 2022 11:09 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Three-member panel formed to probe security lapse during PM Modi's Punjab visit has reached Ferozepur

    Image Source : ANI

    Image Source : ANI

    Centre's three-member panel arrived at Ferozepur-Moga highway to probe the security lapses that led to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy being stranded on the flyover. 

     

  • Jan 07, 2022 11:08 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Punjab government submits report to Home Ministry

    Punjab government on Friday submitted a two-page report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the PM security breach issue. In a "major security lapse", Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was left stranded on a flyover in Ferozepur on Wednesday for 15-20 minutes after some protesting farmers blocked the road forcing the PM to return from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event or rally. Union Home Ministry had sought a report from the Punjab government on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach within two days. READ FULL STORY

  • Jan 07, 2022 11:08 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    MHA forms 3-member panel to enquire into security lapses during PM's visit to Punjab

    The Centre Thursday formed a three-member committee to enquire into "serious lapses" in security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab which led to the exposure of the VVIP to “grave risk”. The Home Ministry panel was formed a day after Modi had to cut short his visit in Punjab after he was stuck on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a blockade by some protesters, an incident described by the Ministry of Home Affairs as a "major lapse" in security. The MHA has also sought an immediate report from the state government besides asking it to fix responsibility and take strict action against those responsible.

     

  • Jan 07, 2022 11:07 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Cong accuses PM, BJP of defaming, insulting Punjab, Punjabiat over security lapse issue

    The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of defaming and insulting Punjab and Punjabiat by playing petty politics on the issue of "security breach" during his visit to the poll-bound state. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said at a press conference that the prime minister and the ruling party are trying to create a controversy over the issue, which is dangerous for democracy. He cited several examples wherein the prime minister's cavalcade was held up in Delhi, Noida and Lucknow, and said the prime minister did not use the same words to defame the chief ministers there as he did for Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

     

  • Jan 07, 2022 11:07 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Punjab Police was intimated about farmers' protest ahead of PM visit, reveals ADGP letter

    Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur, a senior Punjab police officer had issued necessary directions to concerned police officers to keep a watch on the movement of farmers, according to a letter issued by an ADGP. The Additional Director General of Police (law & order) rank officer had also asked police officers to make necessary traffic diversion in case of road blockades. The directions were issued to all senior police officers including the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, and Senior Superintendent of Police. “You are requested to make necessary security, traffic and route arrangements in your area by deploying force at important points. “You are further directed to keep a watch on the movement of farmers and they should not be allowed to move to district Ferozepur to disrupt the rally,” said the letter issued on January 4 -- a day before the PM’s visit.

