PM Modi security breach: Supreme Court to begin hearing on PIL against Punjab government shortly

PM Modi security breach in Punjab: The Supreme Court will begin hearing a petition shortly seeking a thorough probe into the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on Wednesday. The plea was filed by the NGO Lawyers Voice. It sought action against those responsible for the security lapse and appropriate directions to the Punjab government to prevent the recurrence of such an incident in the future. In a "major security lapse", Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was left stranded on a flyover in Ferozepur on Wednesday for 15-20 minutes after some protesting farmers blocked the road forcing the PM to return from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event or rally.