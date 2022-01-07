PM Modi security breach: Supreme Court to begin hearing on PIL against Punjab government shortly

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur, a senior Punjab police officer had issued necessary directions to concerned police officers to keep a watch on the movement of farmers, according to a letter issued by an ADGP. The Additional Director General of Police (law & order) rank officer had also asked police officers to make necessary traffic diversion in case of road blockades. The directions were issued to all senior police officers including the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, and Senior Superintendent of Police. “You are requested to make necessary security, traffic and route arrangements in your area by deploying force at important points. “You are further directed to keep a watch on the movement of farmers and they should not be allowed to move to district Ferozepur to disrupt the rally,” said the letter issued on January 4 -- a day before the PM’s visit.