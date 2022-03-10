Panaji Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will Utpal Parrikar upset ruling BJP?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Panaji Election Result 2022 LIVE

Panaji election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Panaji Assembly Election 2022 is underway. It is one of the most keenly watched seats in the state.

Utpal Parrikar, the son of late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, is contesting from here as an independent. Utpal had sought ticket from the BJP to contest polls from Panaji, the seat represented by his father in the Legislative Assembly since 1994. The BJP has, however, preferred Atanasio Babush Monserrate, a Congress alum, over Utpal from Panaji. Monserrate is a sitting MLA and a former Congress leader.

Although the saffron party has offered two other options to Utpal, he turned down the offer and decided to contest polls as an independent.

Manohar Parrikar won every election from Panaji held since 1994. He had resigned in February 2015 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi roped in as the Defence Minister in the Union Cabinet. He was rushed to Goa in 2017 to head a BJP-led alliance government. He then successfully contested bypolls from Panaji.

Panaji went to polls on February 14.