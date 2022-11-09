Nurpur Assembly Constituency: All eyes on clash of BJP, Congress veterans

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nurpur assembly election 2022

Nurpur Assembly Constituency: Nurpur Assembly seat on Himachal Pradesh Assembly comes under Kangra disrict. The seat has traditionally witnessed direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress and this time too its no different. While the Congress has fielded party's trusted lieutenant Ajay Mahajan, the BJP has also given ticket to its prominent leader Ranveer Singh Nikka.

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

The BJP has decided against giving ticket to last time winner Rakesh Pathania who had won the 2017 assembly election from Nurpur by over 6,500 votes. Congress' Ajay Mahajan was placed second in that election.

Nurpur assembly seat comes under Kangra Lok Sabha constituency which was bagged by BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor. He defeated Congress candidate Pawan Kajal by over four lakh votes in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Voting for single-phase Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022 is scheduled for November 12 and the counting of votes/results will be declared on December 8. In 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had won 44 seats in 68-seat Himachal Pradesh assembly. The Congress was placed a distant second with 21 seats.