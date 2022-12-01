Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MCD Elections 2022: Delhi to observe 'dry days' for three days ahead of upcoming polls

MCD Elections 2022: In the wake of the upcoming MCD polls, Delhi will observe "dry days" for three days i.e. from Friday to Sunday, December 4. Dry days are days when the government prohibits the sale of alcohol in shops, clubs, bars, etc. on a specific day.

During this period, the sale of alcohol will be prohibited, the city excise department stated. The elections for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and results will be announced after the counting of votes on December 7.

Meanwhile, December 7 will also be observed as a dry day. "In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that December 2 to December 4 and December 7 will be observed as 'Dry Days,'" Delhi Commissioner (Excise) Krishna Mohan Uppu said in a statement.

MCD polls to witness a triangular contest

It should be mentioned here that the upcoming polls would see a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, and Congress. Earlier on November 17, the BJP released a "charge sheet" against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, accusing it of not fulfilling its promises.

Earlier on November 25, the BJP launched its 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming polls. Reading out the 12-point manifesto, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said all services of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be brought online through a mobile application.

