Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP MLA Anil Sharma’s dominance in Mandi constituency continue?

Image Source : ANILSHARMA.HP/FACEBOOK BJP backs sitting MLA Anil Sharma in Mandi

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Mandi Assembly seat (Constituency-33), one of the 68 constituencies of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, is presented by BJP leader Anil Sharma in the assembly. Sharma is an agriculturist and businessman. He won Mandi constituency for the first time on a Congress ticket in 1993. Later in 1998, he lost to Himachal Vikas Congress leader Sukh Ram in 1998 and 2003. In 2007, Sharma wrested his constituency from Ram. Later in 2017, he contested on BJP ticket quitting from his Congress.

Mandi assembly constituency is one of the ten Vidhan Sabha constituencies located in Mandi district. It covers the entire Sadar Mandi tehsil.

The constituency falls in Mandi Lok Sabha seat which belongs to Congress. Pratibha Singh, the widow of former CM Virbhadra Singh and Congress Himachal Pradesh president, represents Mandi constituency. Considering the influence of Pratibha Singh, this time the fight could be tough for Anil Sharma.

Here are the top candidates contesting from Dharampur Constituency

Anil Sharma (BJP)

Champa Thakur (Congress)

Shyam Lal (AAP)

Chet Ram (BSP)

The voting for all 68 assembly seats in the state will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.