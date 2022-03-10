Maharajganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will BJP sitting MLA Jaimangal Kanojiya retain seat?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharajganj Election Result 2022 LIVE

Maharajganj election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for the Maharajganj Assembly Election 2022 is underway. Here, if BJP's Jaimangal Kanojiya manages to regain the seat, it won't be a surprise. BJP is locking horns with Congress this time with candidate Alok Prasad as its face. In the 2017 elections, BJP defeated the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and other parties by a considerable margin of 68361 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Janardan Singh won from Maharajganj Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 230772 votes by defeating Randhir Kumar Singh from Rashtriya Janata Dal.

It would be interesting to see if BJP repeats its victory this time around as well, or loses the Maharajganj seat to Congress at the hands of its candidate Alok Prasad.

BJP seems to have had a stronghold in Maharajganj for the last five years. Jaimangal Kanojiya is a popular face in the assembly constituency, as he defeated BSP's Nirmesh Mangal by a good margin back in 2017.

Maharajganj assembly constituency falls under the Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh. Vidhan Sabha Elections had taken place in Maharajganj during the sixth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, on March 3, 2022.