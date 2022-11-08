Himachal Pradesh election: Can BJP maintain its stronghold in Lahul and Spiti Constituency?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV In 2017, Dr. Ram Lal Markanda of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Ravi Thakur of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 1478 votes.

Lahul and Spiti Assembly Election 2022 : Lahul and Spiti Assembly which falls under the Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency is witnessing the main battle between Congress candidate Ravi Thakur and BJP's Ramlal Markandey.

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

In 2017, Dr. Ram Lal Markanda of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Ravi Thakur of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 1478 votes.

Polling in Lahul and Spiti will be held on November 12, 2022 while the counting of votes will be held on December 8, 2022.