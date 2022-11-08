Tuesday, November 08, 2022
     
Himachal Pradesh election: Can BJP maintain its stronghold in Lahul and Spiti Constituency?

Lahul and Spiti Assembly Election 2022: In 2017, Dr. Ram Lal Markanda of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Ravi Thakur of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 1478 votes.

Hritika Mitra Written By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: November 08, 2022 14:21 IST
Lahul and Spiti Assembly Election 2022: Lahul and Spiti Assembly which falls under the Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency is witnessing the main battle between Congress candidate Ravi Thakur and BJP's Ramlal Markandey. 

In 2017, Dr. Ram Lal Markanda of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Ravi Thakur of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 1478 votes.

Polling in Lahul and Spiti will be held on November 12, 2022 while the counting of votes will be held on December 8, 2022.

