Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: BJP’s Rajeev Saizal has chances of retaining power in Kasauli

This time, the fight here is between BJP's Dr. Rajiv Saizal (who is hoping to get re-elected), Congress' Vinod Sultanpuri and Harmel Dhiman of the AAP.

Elections are being conducted in Himachal Pradesh today and political parties are in a neck-to-neck fight. The counting of votes in all the 68 constituencies of Himachal will be held on December 8th.

Himachal Pradesh has voted out its incumbent governments over the past years and hence it would not be surprising if the BJP does not retain power in the state.

Kasauli, an assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh falls under the Solan district. It is the 54th constituency in the state. In 2017, BJP’s Rajiv Saizal won from this constituency by defeating Vinod Sultanpuri of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 442 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections too, the BJP candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap won from Shimla Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 327515.

Rajiv Saizal, 51, is currently the Minister for Family Welfare, Health and Ayurveda in the Himachal Pradesh government. He has been a three-time MLA from Kasauli. This time he will be contesting again from the same seat, amid anti-incumbency and scrutiny of his performance.

