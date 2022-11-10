Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: AAP, BJP, Congress, CPIM in close contest in Jubbal-Kotkhai

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly Constituency

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, covering the area of Jubbal, Kotkhai and Nawar. Jubbal Kotkhai constituency is a part of the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

For the Himachal Pradesh Election 2022, the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Candidates in the fray for Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are Shrikant Chauhan from AAP, Chetan Singh Bragta from BJP, Vishal Shankta from CPI(M) and Rohit Thakur from Congress.

In the 2021 by-elections, Rohit Thakur from the Congress party won by 29,955 votes. He had defeated Independent candidate Chetan Singh Bragta by 23,662 votes.

Previous years and MLAs