Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: AAP, BJP, Congress, CPIM in close contest in Jubbal-Kotkhai

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2022 21:53 IST
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly Constituency

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, covering the area of Jubbal, Kotkhai and Nawar. Jubbal Kotkhai constituency is a part of the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

For the Himachal Pradesh Election 2022, the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency is set to witness a close contest between candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist). 

Candidates in the fray for Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency in the 2022 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are Shrikant Chauhan from AAP, Chetan Singh Bragta from BJP, Vishal Shankta from CPI(M) and Rohit Thakur from Congress. 

In the 2021 by-elections, Rohit Thakur from the Congress party won by 29,955 votes. He had defeated Independent candidate Chetan Singh Bragta by 23,662 votes. 

Previous years and MLAs 

Year Member Party
1951 Bala Nand Congress
1967 Thakur Ram Lal Congress
1972 Thakur Ram Lal Congress
1977 Thakur Ram Lal Congress
1982 Thakur Ram Lal Congress
1985 Virbhadra Singh Congress
1990 Thakur Ram Lal Janata Dal
1993 Thakur Ram Lal Congress
1998 Thakur Ram Lal Congress
2003 Rohit Thakur Congress
2007 Narinder Bragta BJP
2012 Rohit Thakur Congress
2017 Narinder Bragta BJP
2021 Rohit Thakur Congress

