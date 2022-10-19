Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Employees of essential services to cast vote through 'postal ballot'.

Himachal Pradesh election 2022 : Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg on Tuesday (October 18) said that Absentee Voters in Essential Services (AVES) could cast their vote through postal ballot by submitting Form 12-D to the Returning Officer (RO), said an official release.

He further elaborated that this category of essential services officials includes doctors, para-medical Staff, ambulance service of the health department, drivers and conductors of HRTC, excluding local route bus services, fire Services, the staff on milk supply service of HP State Milk Federation and Milk Cooperative Societies, local media persons authorized by ECI, pump operator and turner in Jal Shakti Department and electrician and lineman in HPSEB, who are enrolled in electoral rolls can cast their vote through postal ballot.

He said a certificate will be issued to these AVES by the concerned nodal offices of respective departments.

The CEO said such applications seeking postal ballot facilities should reach the Returning Officer (RO) by October 21, 2022. This facility is being extended for the first time in Himachal Pradesh.The last date for filing the nomination for candidature in Himachal Pradesh assembly polls is October 25.

The polling for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly will take place on November 12 (Saturday).

The Congress on Tuesday declared its first list of 46 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state with party fielding senior leaders including Kaul Singh Thakur, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Asha Kumari and Chander Kumar. Vikramaditya Singh, son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, has again been fielded from Shimla Rural.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP and has made "guarantees" to the people of the state.In the 2017 election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 44 seats while the Congress got 21.

BJP core group meeting was held in the national capital on Monday (October 17). The meeting was held at the Haryana Bhawan in Delhi. Chief minister Jairam Thakur, BJP State President Suresh Kashyap, National vice president and election in-charge Saudan Singh, and Central Minister Anurag Thakur were present for the meeting.on Saturday,

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the party's campaign song for the assembly election 'Himachal Ki Pukaar Phir BJP Sarkar' at a public rally in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour.

The counting of votes will be done on December 8.

(With ANI inputs)

