Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: The Congress party on Tuesday released the first list of 46 candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, to be held on November 12. The election in the state will be held in one-single phase and results will be declared on December 8.

According to the list, Mukesh Agnihotri will contest from Haroli, Asha Kumari from Dalhousie, and Sukhwinder Sukhu from Nadaun.