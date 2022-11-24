Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Gujarat Election 2022: Close contest between BJP, Congress in Gandhinagar North.

Gujarat Election 2022 : Gandhinagar North is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. Gandhinagar North constituency was carved out in 2008. In 2012, BJP's Ashok Patel won with a thin margin of over 4,000 votes. In 2017, Congress leader CJ Chavda defeated Patel with nearly 4,700 votes.

This time, Ritaben Patel from BJP, Virendrasinh Mafatsinh Vaghela from the Congress party, and Mukesh Patel from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be contesting against each other.

Unhappy with his living conditions in Gujarat’s capital Gandhinagar, Mahendrabhai Patni, a labourer, 35, filed his nomination as an Independent from the Gandhinagar North seat. He had carried two sacks of Re 1 coins to file his nomination fee of Rs 10,000 at the Election Commission office.

Patni is among the 28 candidates who have filed nominations from Gandhinagar North. The constituency polls in the second phase of the state elections to be held on December 5.

2017 RESULTS :

In Gandhinagar North, Congress candidate CJ Chavda defeated BJP’s sitting MLA Ashokkumar Ranchhodbhai Patel by 5,736 votes. In 2012 state polls, BJP’s Patel defeated Congress’s Jugaji Nathaji Thakor by 8,011 votes.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be done on December 8 (Thursday) to constitute a new 182-member state assembly.