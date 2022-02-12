EC relaxes restrictions in poll bound states, allows pad yatras, extends campaign time | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI All existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate.

The Election Commission on Saturday relaxed the restrictions it had earlier imposed on the five poll-bound states of, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, in view of increasing coronavirus cases across the country. Here are the relaxations EC has imposed.

Ban on campaign timings will be between 10 pm to 6 am instead of 8 pm to 8 as before. Political parties/candidates may campaign from 6 am to 10 pm following all Covid appropriate behaviour and protocols of SDMA. Political parties/candidates may hold their meetings and rallies up to a maximum of 50% of the capacity of the designated open spaces or the limit prescribed by SDMA, whichever is lesser. Pad Yatra consisting not more than the permitted number of persons as per SDMA limitations and only with the prior permission of district authorities will also be allowed. All other existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate.

Citing the rise in COVID-19 cases, the poll panel had imposed a ban on physical rallies, roadshows and padayatras when it announced the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8.

