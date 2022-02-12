EC relaxes restrictions in poll bound states, allows pad yatras, extends campaign time | Details

The Election Commission on Saturday relaxed the restrictions it had earlier imposed on the five poll-bound states of, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, in view of increasing coronavirus cases across the country. Here are the relaxations EC has imposed.
- Ban on campaign timings will be between 10 pm to 6 am instead of 8 pm to 8 as before.
- Political parties/candidates may campaign from 6 am to 10 pm following all Covid appropriate behaviour and protocols of SDMA.
- Political parties/candidates may hold their meetings and rallies up to a maximum of 50% of the capacity of the designated open spaces or the limit prescribed by SDMA, whichever is lesser.
- Pad Yatra consisting not more than the permitted number of persons as per SDMA limitations and only with the prior permission of district authorities will also be allowed.
- All other existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate.
Citing the rise in COVID-19 cases, the poll panel had imposed a ban on physical rallies, roadshows and padayatras when it announced the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8.
