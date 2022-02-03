Samajwadi Party complaints to Election Commission over abusive language used by CM Yogi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party National General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has written a letter to the Election Commission (EC) against language being used by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during poll rallies.

In a letter to the poll body, Akhilesh's party has asked it to issue instructions to CM Adityanath to use the language which is in accordance of the Model Code of Conduct.

Samajwadi Party said there is no justification for such language in a democracy. The party flagged CM Yogi's statements including bulldozer chalega, calling SP candidates mafias, among others.

Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party writes to Election Commission over abusive language being used by CM Yogi during the election campaign.

Akhilesh Yadav has also raised the matter of abusive language being used by his opponents during one of his public addresses as he campaigns in state ahead of the elections.

In his party's letter to the election commission, they said that Uttar Pradesh is the largest state in the country and frequent violations of the model code of conduct by the ruling party have serious implications for both the integrity and freedom of elections.