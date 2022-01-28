BJP declares assets worth Rs 4,847 crore in 2019-20, BSP second at Rs 698 crore: ADR

Follow us on Image Source : PTI the highest assets were declared by the BJP (Rs 4847.78 crore or 69.37 per cent), followed by the BSP (Rs 698.33 crore or 9.99 per cent).

The BJP declared assets worth Rs 4,847.78 crore in financial year 2019-20, the highest among all political parties, followed by the BSP at Rs 698.33 crore and the Congress at Rs 588.16 crore, according to poll reforms advocacy group ADR. The Association for Democratic Reforms prepared its report based on its analysis of assets and liabilities of national and regional parties in 2019-20.

According to the analysis, the total assets declared by the seven national and 44 regional parties during the financial year amounted to Rs 6,988.57 crore and Rs 2,129.38 crore, respectively. Among the seven national parties, the highest assets were declared by the BJP (Rs 4847.78 crore or 69.37 per cent), followed by the BSP (Rs 698.33 crore or 9.99 per cent) and the Congress (588.16 crore or 8.42 per cent), the ADR report said.

Among the 44 regional parties, the assets of the top 10 parties were worth Rs 2028.715 crore or 95.27 per cent of the total declared by them all combined. In the FY 2019-20, among the regional parties, the highest assets were declared by the Samajwadi Party at Rs 563.47 crore (26.46 per cent), followed by the TRS at Rs 301.47 crore and the AIADMK at Rs 267.61 crore.

Fixed Deposits/FDR constituted the largest share of Rs 1,639.51 crore (76.99 per cent) of the total assets declared by regional parties in the FY 2019-20. Under the FDR/Fixed Deposits category for the financial year, the BJP and the BSP declared Rs 3,253.00 crore and Rs 618.86 crore, the top two among all national parties, while the Congress declared Rs 240.90 crore.

Among regional parties, political parties such as the SP (Rs 434.219 crore), TRS (Rs 256.01 crore),(Rs 246.90 crore), DMK (Rs 162.425 crore), Shiv Sena (Rs 148.46 crore), BJD (Rs 118.425 crore) among others declared highest assets under FDR/Fixed Deposits.

The total liabilities declared by the seven national and 44 regional parties for the FY 2019-20 amount to Rs 134.93 crore.

“The National Political Parties declared the total liabilities of Rs 74.27 crore in FY 2019-20. National Parties declared Rs 4.26 crore under Borrowings and Rs 70.01 cr under Other Liabilities and in the FY 2019-20, Congress declared the highest total liabilities of Rs 49.55 crore (66.72 per cent) followed by AITC that declared Rs 11.32 crore (15.24 per cent)," the ADR said. Regional political parties declared total liabilities of Rs 60.66 crore in FY 2019-20, it said.

“Regional Parties declared Rs 30.29 crore under Borrowings and Rs 30.37 cr under Other Liabilities and in the FY 2019-20, TDP declared the highest total liabilities of Rs 30.342 crore (50.02 per cent) followed by DMK that declared Rs 8.05 crore (13.27 per cent)," the analysis said.

