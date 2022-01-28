Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: 'Worshipers of Jinnah', Adityanath blasts Akhilesh for Pakistan comments

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Uttarakhand today to bolster the BJP's campaign ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. The Home Minister will commence his visit by offering prayers at Baba Rudranath Temple in Rudraprayag. He will then address ex-servicemen. Thereafter, Shah will address Mahila Samuh Baithak which would be followed by his Anusoochit Jaati Samaj Baithak. The senior BJP leader had last visited the poll-bound state in October 2021. During the visit, Amit Shah had launched BJP's election campaign through a rally on October 30 in Dehradun. In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Meerut today. Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa are due next month. Polling in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven-phase between February 10 and March. Polling in Uttarakhand and Goa will be held in a single phase on February 14 while in Punjab will vote on February 20. In Manipur, polling will take place on February 27 and March 3. Result will be announced on March 10.