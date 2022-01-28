Friday, January 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: 'Worshipers of Jinnah', Adityanath blasts Akhilesh for Pakistan comments
Live now

Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: 'Worshipers of Jinnah', Adityanath blasts Akhilesh for Pakistan comments

Assembly elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab between February 10 and March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2022 10:13 IST
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV

Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Uttarakhand today to bolster the BJP's campaign ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. The Home Minister will commence his visit by offering prayers at Baba Rudranath Temple in Rudraprayag. He will then address ex-servicemen. Thereafter, Shah will address Mahila Samuh Baithak which would be followed by his Anusoochit Jaati Samaj Baithak. The senior BJP leader had last visited the poll-bound state in October 2021. During the visit, Amit Shah had launched BJP's election campaign through a rally on October 30 in Dehradun. In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Meerut today. Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa are due next month. Polling in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven-phase between February 10 and March. Polling in Uttarakhand and Goa will be held in a single phase on February 14 while in Punjab will vote on February 20. In Manipur, polling will take place on February 27 and March 3. Result will be announced on March 10.  

 

Live updates :Assembly Election 2022

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 28, 2022 10:13 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    SC asks Punjab govt not to arrest Majithia in drugs case till Jan 31

    The Supreme Court on Thursday orally asked the Punjab government not to take any coercive step against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia till January 31 when it hears his pre-arrest bail plea in a drugs case. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Majithia, that the plea seeking anticipatory bail plea needed urgent hearing as the accused has been facing "political vendetta". The pre-arrest bail plea of Majithia, who has been booked under the NDPS Act, was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24.

  • Jan 28, 2022 10:11 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Punjab: BJP fields two Congress turncoats, former Union minister Sampla

    The BJP fielded two Congress turncoats and its former Union minister Vijay Sampla for next month's Punjab Assembly polls as it released its second list of 27 candidates on Thursday. Later in the night, the party announced that it would field Jagmohan Singh Raju from the hotly contested Amritsar East seat against Congress state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and senior Akali Dal leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia, the brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. The party also fielded Ram Chawla from Amritsar Central constituency and Manjit Singh Manna from Baba Bakala (SC) seat. The BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). The BJP will fielding its candidates on 65 seats according to the seat-sharing arrangement with its allies.

  • Jan 28, 2022 10:11 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    91 more nominations filed for Punjab assembly polls

    A total of 91 nominations were filed for the next month's Punjab assembly polls on Thursday. Prominent among those who filed their nominations included minister and sitting MLA and Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu from Ludhiana West and Aam Aadmi Party leader Aman Arora from Sunam. A total of 103 nominations have been filed so far, said Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju. The nomination process, which started on January 25, will continue till February 1. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 2 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 4. Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

  • Jan 28, 2022 10:10 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Manipur : BJP signs ‘agreement of cooperation’ with probable nominees

    The BJP has signed an “agreement of cooperation” with several party members who might be fielded in the upcoming Manipur assembly elections, in a bid to prevent switching of allegiance before the polls. The members include those who could be nominated in Keisamthong assembly constituency in Imphal West district and Sugnu in Kakching district, sources said. "The party has signed an agreement of cooperation with many probable candidates in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, so that they don’t switch sides amid the developing political scenario" BJP’s chief spokesperson in the state, Ch Bijoy, told PTI. The saffron party has been conducting “sensitisation” meetings to ensure bonhomie and cooperation among members, who are likely to be fielded in the polls. The elections for Manipur's 60-member assembly will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3, while counting of votes will take place on March 10. The BJP, which has witnessed an exodus in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh with three ministers recently quitting the party, is yet to announce its list of candidates for the Manipur assembly elections. It had formed government in Manipur in 2017 despite bagging just 21 seats compared to Congress' 28 by joining hands with two local parties - NPP and NPF. Later, BJP's own strength increased to 30 after some MLAs defected from Congress and other parties.

  • Jan 28, 2022 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Congress stitches pre-poll alliance with five other parties in Manipur

    Seeking to defeat the BJP-led government in Manipur, Congress on Thursday joined hands with five other political parties to form a pre-poll alliance, the name and common minimum programme of which will be announced soon. Congress will work together and share responsibility with CPI, CPI(M), RSP, JD(S) and Forward Block in the forthcoming assembly elections, MPCC president N Loken told reporters. He said that the parties have joined hands with a common goal to defeat the BJP. Congress Legislative Party leader O Ibobi, addressing the press conference at Congress Bhavan, said that barring Kakching, where the grand old party is likely to have a friendly contest with CPI, the alliance has decided to put up common candidates in the remaining 59 assembly seats. He said that the Congress has decided not to field any candidate in Khurai, and instead support CPI in the constituency. CPI state secretary L Sotinkumar said that the name of the alliance and its common minimum programme will soon be announced.

  • Jan 28, 2022 10:03 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    UP: Akhilesh, Jayant to address joint rally in Muzaffarnagar today

    To firm up their alliance further, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary will address a joint rally in Muzaffarnagar on Friday. This is their first joint rally after the announcement of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The rally is being held after Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended an invitation to Jayant Chaudhary to quit the alliance with SP and join BJP. Jayant had responded by saying that he 'never flips like a coin'. The RLD and SP are also facing trouble on some seats over their choice of candidates and the two leaders will make an effort on Friday to explain the need for the alliance. The rally comes ten days before the first phase of elections begin on February 10 when districts in western Uttar Pradesh go to vote.

  • Jan 28, 2022 10:01 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    'Worshipers of Jinnah', Adityanath blasts Akhilesh for Pakistan comments

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday attacked Akhilesh Yadav for his comments on Pakistan.

  • Jan 28, 2022 9:57 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Five couples in fray to add spice to Goa Assembly polls

    Apart from being a multi-cornered fight with several parties in fray, next month's Goa Assembly elections will be an interesting affair for another reason - as many as five couples will be testing their electoral luck. The BJP has fielded two couples and also given candidature to one of its leader, while his wife will be contesting as an independent. The Congress and the TMC have given ticket to one couple each. BJP leader and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane is contesting from Valpoi Assembly segment, while his wife, Deviya, has filed her nomination from Poriem constituency on BJP ticket. Interestingly, Poriem seat is currently represented by her father-in-law Pratapsinh Rane on Congress ticket. The Congress has given ticket to Pratapsinh Rane from this Assembly segment. Deviya Rane is contesting her maiden election. The BJP has also given ticket to Atanasio Monserratte from Panaji Assembly constituency and to his wife, Jeniffer, from Taleigao seat. Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar and his wife Savitri Kavlekar are also in the fray. The Congress has fielded Michael Lobo and his wife Delilah from Calangute and Siolim constituency respectively. TMC has given ticket to Kiran Kandolkar from Aldona constituency, while his wife, Kavita, would fight the polls as the party candidate from Thivim constituency.

  • Jan 28, 2022 9:54 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Watch India TV Exclusive: Utpal Parrikar vows to dethrone BJP in Goa

    Denied ticket from Panaji by the ruling BJP, his late father's constituency, former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar on Thursday filed his nomination papers from here as an independent candidate. He had quit the BJP last week. Speaking to India TV after filing his papers, Utpal said that he will not return to the BJP fold even if he wins elections. 

  • Jan 28, 2022 9:53 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Party workers will decide CM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Punjab

    Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi & State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu assured me that whoever will lead (CM face) Punjab the other person will support him. Party workers will decide (name of CM face): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Punjab. READ STORY

  • Jan 28, 2022 9:49 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Opinion Polls are 'Opium Polls' : Akhilesh Yadav

    Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has warned people against opinion polls ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly calling them “opium polls". "Opinion Polls in reality are Opium polls. We need to be careful of them,” Yadav said. "BJP leaders want to take the election in a different direction with their statements. All kinds of misconceptions are being spread on WhatsApp," he said. The SP had earlier written to the Election Commission demanding ban on opinion polls on news channels, terming them a violation of election code of conduct.

  • Jan 28, 2022 9:46 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    'Goonda raj' to return if Akhilesh forms govt in UP: Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attacked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying "goonda raj" will return to Uttar Pradesh if his party comes to power in the Assembly polls. Addressing "influential voters" during a door-to-door campaign, he also accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BSP of promoting dynastic politics and casteism. Shah paid obeisance at the Banke Bihari temple before starting his door-to-door campaign for the state Assembly polls.

  • Jan 28, 2022 9:46 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Amit Shah in Uttarakhand today

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Uttarakhand today to bolster the BJP's campaign ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. The Home Minister will commence his visit by offering prayers at Baba Rudranath Temple in Rudraprayag.

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News