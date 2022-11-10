Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP expects Surendra Shourie to repeat history in Banjar

Himachal Pradesh election 2022: Banjar is an assembly constituency under Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh. In 2017, this constituency was won by the BJP.

In 2017, Surender Shourie of the BJP won the seat by defeating Aditya Vikram Singh of the Congress with a margin of 3240 votes.

Banjar Assembly constituency falls under the Mandi Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Ram Swaroop Sharma won from Mandi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 405459 votes by defeating Aashray Sharma of the Congress.

Hilly state's Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is riding high on the wave of a 'double-engine' government with a reference to the BJP being in power both in Himachal Pradesh and at the Centre.

