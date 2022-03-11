Assembly Election 2022 Results LIVE: BJP returns in Uttar Pradesh with absolute majority; AAP shines in Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yogi Adityanath waves at the supporters after his victory in UP Assembly polls during a celebration at the party office, in Lucknow, Thursday, March 10, 2022.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has retained all four states it ruled -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur while the Aam Aadmi Party swept Punjab, wiping out the ruling Congress. The party won 273 seats in 403-seat Uttar Pradesh while its rival Samajwadi Party finished second with 125 seats. The BJP's win in Uttar Pradesh is a record as no party has won consecutive elections in the country's most populous state in nearly four decades. The BJP was able to walk past the halfway mark in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa too. While it won 47 of 70 seats in Uttarakhand, the party retained power in Manipur with 32 seats in the 60-member Legislative Assembly. In Goa, the saffron party secured 20 seats and enjoys the support of independents in the 40-member Assembly. In Punjab, the AAP stormed to power, winning 92 seats while the Congress settled with just 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.