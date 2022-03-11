BJP's vote share rises by 2%, SP's by more than 10% - Here's how parties performed in UP Elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath greets party workers during celebrations at the BJP office following the partys win in the Assembly polls, in Lucknow, Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Highlights BJP got elected to power in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority.

The Samajwadi Party, managed to perform way better than 2017.

Congress, on the other hand, performed miserably in UP, losing strongholds like Amethi, Rae Bareli.

The Bhartiya Janata Party got elected to power in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority, for the second consecutive term. As other opposition parties tried their best to cut BJP's votes, the party still got a whopping 38,051,721 votes and about 41.3% of the total vote count in the state, as per Election Commission.

The Samajwadi Party, however, managed to perform way better than 2017, and gained 111 seats this time, more than double what it did five years back. Its vote share increased by more than 10% this time and stood at 32.06%. In the Karhal constituency, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav won with a comfortable majority, leaving BJP's SP Singh Baghel behind by over 66,000 votes.

Congress, on the other hand, performed miserably in UP, losing its strongholds like Amethi to Samajwadi Party and Rae Bareli to BJP. The party only got two seats this time, and its vote share stood at only 2.3%.

Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's vote share rises by 2%, SP's by more than 10%

The Bahujan Samaj Party only managed to win in one seat, and its vote share stood at 12.9%.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) received a total of 2,630,168 votes, 8 seats, and a vote share of 2.9%. If compared to the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections in UP, RLD increased its seat share by 7 this time.

The Apna Dal, which has been BJP's ally in the last three elections in Uttar Pradesh – the 2014 and 2019 general elections and the 2017 assembly polls, won 12 seats this time, 3 more than the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections.