Dhan Singh Rawat, Satpal Maharaj among frontrunners in race for next Uttarakhand CM

The Bhartiya Janata Party won the Vidhan Sabha elections in Uttarakhand with a thumping majority. However, present CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lost the elections from the Khatima constituency on Thursday.

Anand Prakash Pandey
Dehradun Updated on: March 11, 2022 7:07 IST
Image Source : PTI

Dehradun: BJP leaderss Pralhad Joshi, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Kailash Vijayvargiya and others celebrate the partys win in Uttarakhand Assembly polls, in Dehradun, Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Highlights

  • BJP MLAs Dhan Singh Rawat and Satpal Maharaj are leading ahead in the race for next U'khand CM.
  • The Bhartiya Janata Party won the Vidhan Sabha elections in Uttarakhand with a thumping majority.
  • However, present CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lost the elections from the Khatima constituency.

Among frontrunners for the next chief minister of Uttarakhand, BJP MLAs Dhan Singh Rawat and Satpal Maharaj are leading ahead in the race, said sources. The Bhartiya Janata Party won the Vidhan Sabha elections in Uttarakhand with a thumping majority. However, present CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lost the elections from the Khatima constituency on Thursday. 

According to the discussions within the party, the next CM of the state would be chosen from among the MLAs in Uttarakhand. Dhami lost by 6,579 votes in Khatima,  a seat he had been winning for the last two consecutive elections.

Meanwhile, Dhami addressed a joint press conference at the BJP office along with party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and the party's poll in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi.

"I want to thank the people for giving the party a two-thirds majority. I went repeatedly in their midst to tell them about the work done in road and health sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Dhami said.

The BJP on Thursday retained power in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur while the AAP swept Punjab with a three-fourths majority to give a boost to its pitch for a national role and the opposition camp ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read: Khatima Election Result 2022: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami loses seat to Congress by 6,000 votes

