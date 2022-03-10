Khatima Election Result 2022 LIVE: Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri leading over CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Khatima Election Result 2022 LIVE

Uttarakhand Assembly Election Result 2022: The counting of votes in the Khatima seat is underway.

Uttarakhand's current Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had won the seat in the 2017 polls with a margin of 2709 votes. He beat Congress's candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri.

Counting trends are in favour of Congress's Bhuwan Chandra Kapri, ahead of Pushkar Singh Dhami.

According to data available on the Election Commission site, BJP leader and current Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing behind.

Dhami had won from the Khatima seat twice, in 2011 and 2017. The pattern might break this time.

The BJP had won 57 out of a total of 70 seats in Uttarakhand in the last assembly polls limiting Congress to just 11. Two seats had gone to Independents. For the seat, the tug off war also lies between BSP and AAP too. BSP fielded Ramesh Singh Rana while AAP's candidate is the party's former state president SS Kaler.

The Uttarakhand election was held in a single phase on February 14.