Alongtaki Election Result 2023 LIVE: Can BJP's 'social media' star Temjen Imna Along win it again?

Alongtaki Election Result 2023 LIVE: Counting of votes on Alongtaki seat, one of the key constituencies of Nagaland Assembly, is underway amid tight security. This assembly seat falls Mokokchung district of Nagaland and is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category. Bharatiya Janata Party's Temjen Imna Along is the sitting MLA from Alongtaki and eyeing a second consecutive term from the seat. Temjen Imna had defeated Dr Benjongliba Aier of NPF by a wafer-thin margin of 86 votes.

Temjen Imma Along, who is also the president of BJP's Nagaland unit and minister of higher education and tribal affairs, has a huge following on social media. He is known for his witty and humorous remarks of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken a note of.

PM Modi recently praised Temjen Imna Along and said he represents the northeast to the world. "He represents Nagaland and the entire Northeast beautifully on digital platform. I too always try to look at all his posts," PM Modi said during election rally.

Voting on Alongtaki seat took place on February 27 and according to the Election Commission of India, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 91.94%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 82.81%, while it was 92.98% in 2013.