Historic! NDPP candidate Hekani Jakhalu becomes first woman MLA in Nagaland Assembly election

Follow us on Image Source : @HILLSNAGA/TWITTER Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio while campaigning for Hekani Jakhalu.

Nagaland elections: Hekani Jakhalu becomes the first woman MLA in Nagaland after registering a victory in the Dimapur-III constituency.

The 47-year-old Jakhalu, who fought for the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, defeated Azheto Zhimomi of LJP (Ram Vilas) by a margin of more than 1,500 votes.

A US-educated lawyer and activist are among the four women of the total 183 candidates who contested in the Nagaland assembly elections.

Jakhalu, who runs a non-governmental organization-- "YouthNet Nagaland"-- for the past two decades, is touted as the most popular project as it helps thousands of young who want to study. Also, the NGO provides good business opportunities to the youths of the state.

In 2018, she was recognised with the Nari Shakti Puraskar award.

Nagaland Assembly Elections

It is worth mentioning that the elections were held for 59 Assembly seats on February 27. Counting of votes for the 59 Nagaland Assembly seats started at 8 am with postal ballots followed by EVMs. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party was ahead in 24 seats while its alliance partner the BJP was leading in 11 seats, the EC website said.

Four women candidates - Hekhani Jakhaulu, Salhoutuo Kruse, Hukali Sema and Rosy Thompson - contested the Nagaland Assembly election this time. Salhoutuo Kruse of NDPP is leading from the Western Angami seat and BJP's Hukali Sema is also leading from the Atoizu constituency as per the EC website.

Also Read: 'We don't take him seriously...'- Rijiju takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi after Congress debacle in assembly polls