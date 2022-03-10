Allahabad West Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP's Sidharth Nath Singh overtakes SP's Richa Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Allahabad West Election Result 2022 LIVE

Allahabad West election result 2022 Live updates: Allahabad West falls under the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh and it is one of the 403 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Constituencies. The Allahabad West Assembly Constituency is currently held by Sidharth Nath Singh of BJP. In the 2017 UTTAR PRADESH Assembly Elections, Sidharth Nath Singh beat Richa Singh of SP. Sidharth Nath Singh got 43.4 percent of the votes.

Allahabad West Assembly constituency falls under the Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Keshari Devi Patel won from Phulpur Lok Sabha (MP) seat with a margin of 171968 votes by defeating Pandhari Yadav from the Samajwadi Party.

In the 2022 assembly elections 2022, BJP has again reposed faith in Sidharth Nath Singh, while SP has given the ticket to Richa Singh. Congress has fielded Tasleem Uddin while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded advocate Sushmita Raghav from the Allahabad West assembly constituency.