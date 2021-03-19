Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV TMC means ‘terror, murder, corruption’, Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacks Mamata

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday came down heavily on Trinamool Congress over rampant corruption and crime in West Bengal during the 10-year rule of Mamata Banerjee. Addressing an election rally in Midnapore, Shivraj also told the crowd another meaning of the TMC - "Terror, Murder, Corruption."

Shivraj said that the BJP, if forms the government, will restore law and order situation in the state and ensure those behind the violence are put behind the bars.

"I am warning TMC goons that when Didi (Mamata Banerjee) leaves on May 2, they will be taught a lesson and none will be spared. BJP won't let this jungle raj continue," he said.

He also accused Banerjee of being insensitive towards the public and called her an 'incompetent' Chief Minister.

"To me, 'D' of Didi means Dictator, which she is. 'I' is being Insensitive towards people, 'D' means Deed of spreading fear and 'I' means an Incompetent CM. In 1906, the British divided West Bengal and now you have divided Sonar Bangla into Hindus and Muslims," he said.

The BJP has emerged as the ruling TMC's main rival by winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general elections. With the BJP's strength increasing in the state in the last few years, its leaders are upbeat that the party will end Mamata Banerjee's 10-year rule in the assembly polls. The saffron party has deployed its enviable political machinery to capture power in the state. Several Union ministers, MPs and other leaders recognised for their organisational and poll management skills have been roped in by the saffron party to drive its campaign in the state, with special attention on the seats which it considers winnable.

The party is organising a series of events wherein it is highlighting the failures of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a focus on political killings, minority appeasement, and poor handling of the COVID-19 situation. The saffron party expects to repeat the 2019 performance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The eight phases polling will take place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Results will be declared on May 2. The term of West Bengal Legislative Assembly will expire on May 30.

