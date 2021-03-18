'Desire for change in Bengal': PM Modi to launch whirlwind campaign on Mamata's turf today

Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi to address election rally in West Bengal's Purulia

The political temperature in West Bengal is soaring with each passing day as political parties are attacking each other over host of public issues. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head to the poll-bound state to take a direct plunge in electioneering.

As per the schedule announced by the saffron party, PM Modi will address an election rally in Purulia at 11 AM. Ahead of his visit to the state, PM Modi said that there is a desire for a change in Bengal with the BJP's agenda of good governance striking a chord among the people.

"Glad to be getting the opportunity to be among my sisters and brothers of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th March. I would be addressing a rally in Purulia. Across West Bengal, there is a desire for change. BJP's agenda of good governance is striking a chord among the people," he tweeted.

Just a few days ago, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a rally in Purulia wherein she promised free ration to the poor and accused the Modi government of running the nation in an autocratic manner. She even called PM Narendra Modi an 'incompetent' politician 'who can't run the country'.

"People from the civil society who raise voice against the government are silenced...political parties are being silenced. I will continue to fight against such practices...BJP hatao desh bachao," she alleged.

The BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress are spearheading intense election campaign. The saffron party has deployed its enviable political machinery to capture power in the state which it has never ruled. The party made deep inroads in the eastern state by winning 18 of its 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 - only four less than ruling TMC.

The BJP is now projecting itself as an alternative to the Trinamool Congress which is ruling the state since 2011 under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership. The party is organising a series of events wherein it is highlighting the failures of the TMC's rule with a focus on political killings, minority appeasement, and poor handling of the COVID-19 situation.

The BJP expects to repeat the 2019 performance in the upcoming Assembly elections. Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held in eight-phase from March 27 to April 29. Results will be declared on May 2.

PM Modi's rally in Karimganj today

Meanwhile, PM Modi will also visit Assam today to address an election rally. The rally will be held in Karimganj.



"Will be in Assam tomorrow, 18th March. Looking forward to being among the people of this great state during the rally in Karimganj. Assam has witnessed positive changes across various sectors over the last 5 years. NDA seeks people's blessings to continue the development agenda," the PM tweeted.

The saffron party won for the first time in Assam in 2016 by dethroning the Congress. The party has set a target of winning 100 plus seats in the 126-member House this election. The BJP is contesting elections in an alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

Polling is scheduled to be held in the northeastern from March 27 to April 6 in three phases. The first phase on March 27 will cover 47 seats. The second phase on April 1 will cover 39 seats and the third phase on April 6 will cover 40 seats. Results will be declared on May 2. The tenure of the 126 members House will expire on May 31. In the previous elections held in 2016, the BJP-led had secured 80 seats.

