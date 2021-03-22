Image Source : ANI 50 lakh jobs, ₹6000 per year for fishermen: Inside BJP's poll manifesto for Tamil Nadu

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly election in Tamil Nadu. The vision document was released by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and VK Singh. From 50 lakh new employment opportunities to Rs 6,000 assistance for fishermen every year, the manifesto has something for everyone. Take a look.

BJP'S ELECTION MANIFESTO FOR TAMIL NADU - WHAT IT PROMISES

50 Lakh new employment opportunities.

Rs 6,000 assistance per year for fishermen.

Tamil Nadu will be made the number one state in South India in ease of doing business.

Separate budget for agriculture.

Administration of Hindu temples will be handed over to a separate board comprising Hindu scholars and saints.

12 lakh acres of Panchami land will be recovered and handed over back to Scheduled Caste people of Tamil Nadu.

Greater Chennai will be divided into 3 Corporations like Delhi.

Legislative Council will be brought back.

Indian Citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils living in the Refugee Camps of India.

Government Department will be set up to connect with Tamil immigrants who emigrated from Tamil Nadu since British era & non-resident Tamils living abroad.

Promote cultural relationships & help children of non-resident Tamils living abroad for many generations learn Tamil.

Veera Saivar groups, Muttharayars, Devangar weaving community and

Telugu Devangar community belonging to Backward Classes category will be

included in Most Backward Class category.

Total prohibition of Liquor will be implemented in the state.

TASMAC employees who lose their jobs consequent to the implementation of total prohibition in the state will be transferred to other departments in the state government.

Exports of Treated Toddy from coconut, palm trees will be allowed through Farmers Produce Organisation.

READ MORE: CAA implementation, reservation for women in jobs: A look at BJP's Bengal poll manifesto