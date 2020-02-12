Wednesday, February 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. League of Extraordinary Headlines: Newspapers react to Kejriwal's 'AAP-solute Tornado' in Delhi

League of Extraordinary Headlines: Newspapers react to Kejriwal's 'AAP-solute Tornado' in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday beat all odds to secure 62 seats in Delhi Assembly Polls. By the time the final results were out, there was little doubt left that Delhi is in love with Kejriwal. The IRS employee turned activist turned politician, Kejriwal is now all set for a third straight term in office. Delhi's election was more than just AAP vs BJP. It was a battle of ideologies, a battle of philosophies and a battle of two schools of thought.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2020 8:57 IST
League of Extraordinary Headlines: Newspapers react to Kejriwal's 'AAP-solute Tornado' in Delhi

League of Extraordinary Headlines: Newspapers react to Kejriwal's 'AAP-solute Tornado' in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday beat all odds to secure 62 seats in Delhi Assembly Polls. By the time the final results were out, there was little doubt left that Delhi is in love with Kejriwal. The IRS employee turned activist turned politician, Kejriwal is now all set for a third straight term in office. Delhi's election was more than just AAP vs BJP. It was a battle of ideologies, a battle of philosophies and a battle of two schools of thought.

The result of the Delhi Election 2020 determined, beyond a reasonable doubt, that people are willing to contribute their vote for the groundwork that is done to make their daily lives better. At least that is the story in the state assembly elections.

In the aftermath of the results, the newspapers in India came up with some of the most extraordinary headlines. While some creatively portrayed the Delhi-Kejriwal love affair, others took a jibe at BJP.

Here are some of the best headlines newspapers in India came up with after AAP's landslide victory in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. 

Hindustan Times: 'KEJRI WALI DILLI'

India Tv - Hindustan Times

Image Source : HINDUSTAN TIMES

Hindustan Times

Mint: 'DELHI DOWNLOADS AAP 3.0'

India Tv - The mint

Image Source : THE MINT

The mint

Times of India: 'AAP Proves It's Bullet-Proof In Delhi'

India Tv - Times of India

Image Source : TOI

Times of India

Economic Times: 'Kaam Aadmi Party: Voters'

India Tv - Economic Times

Image Source : ECONOMIC TIMES

Economic Times

Business Standard: 'Delhi presses button, BJP feels the current'

India Tv - Business Standard

Image Source : BUSINESS STANDARD

Business Standard

The Morning Standard: 'AAP-SOLUTE TORNADO'

India Tv - The Morning Standard

Image Source : THE MORNING STANDARD

The Morning Standard

The Hindu: 'AAP sweeps Delhi with 62 seats; BJP trounced'

India Tv - The Hindu

The Hindu

The Indian Express: 'Delhivered'

India Tv - The Indian Express

Image Source : THE INDIAN EXPRESS

The Indian Express

Financial Express: 'AAP sweeps Delhi again'

India Tv - The Financial Express

The Financial Express

Mail Today: 'AAPQUAKE'

India Tv - Mail Today

Mail Today

The Asian Age: 'Delhi to BJP: We love AAP ka kaam'

India Tv - The Asian Age

The Asian Age

Amar Ujala: 'AAP Ki Andhi'

India Tv - Amar Ujala

Amar Ujala

Jansatta: 'AAP ki hi Dilli'

India Tv - Jansatta

Jansatta

Dainik Jagran: 'Fir AAP Ki Hui Dilli'

India Tv - Dainik Jagran

Dainik Jagran

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News