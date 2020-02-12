League of Extraordinary Headlines: Newspapers react to Kejriwal's 'AAP-solute Tornado' in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday beat all odds to secure 62 seats in Delhi Assembly Polls. By the time the final results were out, there was little doubt left that Delhi is in love with Kejriwal. The IRS employee turned activist turned politician, Kejriwal is now all set for a third straight term in office. Delhi's election was more than just AAP vs BJP. It was a battle of ideologies, a battle of philosophies and a battle of two schools of thought.

The result of the Delhi Election 2020 determined, beyond a reasonable doubt, that people are willing to contribute their vote for the groundwork that is done to make their daily lives better. At least that is the story in the state assembly elections.

In the aftermath of the results, the newspapers in India came up with some of the most extraordinary headlines. While some creatively portrayed the Delhi-Kejriwal love affair, others took a jibe at BJP.

Here are some of the best headlines newspapers in India came up with after AAP's landslide victory in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Hindustan Times: ' KEJRI WALI DILLI '

Mint: ' DELHI DOWNLOADS AAP 3.0 '

Times of India: ' AAP Proves It's Bullet-Proof In Delhi '

Economic Times: ' Kaam Aadmi Party: Voters '

Business Standard: ' Delhi presses button, BJP feels the current '

The Morning Standard: ' AAP-SOLUTE TORNADO '

The Hindu: ' AAP sweeps Delhi with 62 seats; BJP trounced '

The Indian Express: ' Delhivered '

Financial Express: ' AAP sweeps Delhi again '

Mail Today: ' AAPQUAKE '

The Asian Age: ' Delhi to BJP: We love AAP ka kaam '

Amar Ujala: ' AAP Ki Andhi '

Jansatta: ' AAP ki hi Dilli '

Dainik Jagran: ' Fir AAP Ki Hui Dilli '