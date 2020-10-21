Bihar Election 2020: Congress releases manifesto

Image Source : ANI Congress releases manifesto ahead of Bihar assembly polls.

The Congress party on Wednesday released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly election in Bihar. The unveiling was attended by Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Raj Babbar, Shaktisinh Gohil among others.

The Congress manifesto, referred to as "Badlav Patr", has a plenty of promises including loan waiver, electricity bill waiver and more. The manifesto also advocated for rejecting Centre's farm laws.

"Our Badlav Patr talks about loan waiver, electricity bill waiver and increasing irrigation facilities for farmers. If our government comes to power in Bihar, we'll reject NDA govt's farm Laws by bringing separate state farm bills as we did in Punjab," Shaktisinh Gohil said during the release of the manifesto.

