Bengal polls: Meet BJP's candidate from Saltora seat Chandana Bauri, a daily wager  

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded a woman candidate from Saltora Vidhan Sabha seat in Bankura district of West Bengal for the upcoming Assembly polls. The candidate's name is Chandana Bauri.

Bauri's husband is a daily-waged mason. He earns Rs 400 daily. According to her election affidavit, Bauri has Rs 6,335 cash in her bank account while her husband's bank account has just Rs 1,561 cash.

The affidavit shows that Bauri owns assets worth Rs 31,985 while those in the name of husband are valued at Rs 30,311. Bauri and her husband have no agriculture field. Bauri sometimes also works as a labourer to help her husband.

While Bauri has studied till Class 12, her husband is 8th pass. The couple has 3 goats, 3 cows and a hut. Both are MNREGA card holders. Bauri and her husband received Rs 60,000 in 2020 under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana to construct a pucca house. They invested the fund to make a two-room pucca home.

Bauri is a senior member of the BJP in the district. But she was unaware that the party has given her ticket to contest polls from the Saltora seat. It was her neighbours who told Bauri about her candidature. Saltora will go to polls in the first phase on March 27.

Bauri's husband was earlier a member of the Forward Block. He claimed that when the TMC won elections in 2011, workers of the party used to harass them and therefore he joined the BJP.

