Bengal's Star War: BJP, TMC bet big on celebs to outshine each other

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) are betting big on star power in the high-pitched poll battle in West Bengal. Popular actors, singers, and other artists have made their way into both camps. The election in the state will be held in eight phases starting March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

BJP'S STAR POWER

Babul Supriyo: One of the five MPs the BJP has fielded for the election, Babul Supriyo will contest from Tollygunge seat in Kolkata. He had joined politics ahead of the 2014 assembly election, defeating the ruling Trinamool Congress' Dola Sen by 60,000 votes.

Srabanti Chatterjee: BJP has fielded Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee from Behala West Assembly seat against heavyweight TMC leader and state education minister Partha Chatterjee.

Yash Dasgupta: Popular Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta had joined the BJP on February 17. He had his debut on the big screen with the title role in the Bengali film "Gangster". The BJP has fielded him from the Chanditala assembly seat in Hooghly.



Tanusree Chakraborty: Bengali actor and famous model Tanusree Chakraborty will contest the election from Shyampur constituency in Howrah district.

Paayel Sarkar: Actor Paayel Sarkar has been fielded from Behala Purba. She was recently given Y security in view of the polls. She had joined the party this year in February.

TMC's STAR POWER

Saayoni Ghosh: The TMC has fielded actor Saayoni Ghosh from Asansol Dakshin, a constituency that the BJP has maintained a lead in the past few elections. Union Minister Babul Supriyo had won the Asansol seat twice - in 2014 and 2019.

Raj Chakraborty: Renowned director Raj Chakraborty has been nominated from Barrackpore assembly seat. He has been pitted against BJP MP Arjun Singh.

Sayantika Banerjee: Tollywood actor Sayantika Banerjee will contest from Bankura constituency for the TMC. She will compete against BJP candidate Niladri Sekhar Dana.

Koushani Mukherjee: Koushani Mukherjee debuted in politics recently, but for different parties. She is a candidate from the Krishanagar Uttar seat.

