Polls to 55 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26: Election Commission

Polls to 55 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26: ECI

Elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in April will be held on March 26, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday. These seats from 17 states are falling vacant on different dates in April.

Announcing the schedule, the ECI said in a statement: “The term of office of 55 members of the Rajya Sabha elected from 17 States is due to expire on their retirement in April, 2020.”

According to the schedule for the elections, the notification would be issued on March 6, the last date of filing of nominations would be March 13 and polling would be on March 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The votes would be counted at 5 p.m. on the same day.