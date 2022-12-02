UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 out | check on uppsc.up.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) UPPSC state engineering services final result 2021

UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has recently released the final result for UPPSC State Engineering Services 2021. Candidates can now check the result on the official website. The result for the selected candidates who appeared for the exam is uploaded on uppsc.up.nic.in.

On, September 29, 2022, the result of the written exam was released. Whereas, the revised result was uploaded on October 31, 2022. The qualified students were called for the interview. This round was held from October 17, 2022, to November 15, 2022. The exam was conducted to fill 283 vacant posts. Around 892 candidates were selected for the interview round and 869 appeared for this. To check and download the result, candidates should visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

Direct link for UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021

How to check and download the UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021

Step 1. Go to the official website of UPPSC- uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, check the information bulletin.

Step 3. Click on the link 'LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING SERVICES (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) EXAM. 2021.'

Step 4. The result will be displayed on the new window.

Step 5. You can save the link for the pdf file or can download it.

Step 6. Take a printout of the result for future reference.

Students must note that the UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 will be visible on the website up to December 31, 2022. It is advised to download the result at the earliest. We have provided the direct link for the result here. You can also click on the direct link to check and download the result.

