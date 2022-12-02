JEE Main Registration Date 2023: Releasing soon, check out direct link, exam dates and more

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) JEE Main Registration Date 2023

JEE Main Registration Date 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon announce the registration date for Joint Entrance Examinations Mains 2023. NTA will open the portal for registration as per the schedule. Once, the registration link gets activated, candidates will be able to apply for JEE Main 2023. The application form for the Joint Entrance Examination 2023 will be activated on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA JEE Mains 2023 official websites

JEE administered by NTA is one of the most important exams for students who want to pursue undergraduate engineering courses. This is a national-level entrance exam conducted for B.E, B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Plan in the top institutes of India. As per the news reports, NTA can announce the registration date for JEE Mains 2023 by the first week of December 2022. Candidates waiting for the registration date to get announced must visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in to track the notification.

How to apply for JEE Mains 2023?

According to the reports, the NTA can conduct the JEE Main 2023 examination in two sessions. The first session can be conducted in January 2023 and the second session can be conducted in April 2023. Students interested in the JEE Main 2023 have to go through several stages for applying. The first stage is registration, the second stage is filling out the application form, the third stage is image uploading and the last stage is fee payment.

The JEE Mains 2023 examination will be CBT-based. Apart from the registration date, NTA can soon announce the exam dates for JEE Mains 2023. Students are advised to check their eligibility before applying for the exam. The National Testing Agency will mention the necessary details for the students in the notification. Stay updated with us to get every updated for the JEE Mains 2023 examination.

