DU Paid Internship Scheme: Varsity received 4k applications, interviews for selection underway

DU Paid Internship Scheme: The administration of Delhi University (DU) has recently informed PTI, that they have received around 4 thousand applications under a paid internship scheme. A senior varsity official informed, more than 3,800 students have applied for 110 vacancies. The university is currently conducting interviews to shortlist the candidates. As per the official the university, the list of the shortlisted candidates will be released soon.

Talking to PTI, Pankaj Arora, DU Dean of Students Welfare said 'We have received over 3,800 applications for 110 vacancies under the paid internship scheme.' The office of the Dean of Students' Welfare (DSW) is currently running the internship scheme and managing the selection process. As per the statement of Pankaj Arora, the interview process will be concluded by Tuesday. The internship will begin a day after the list of shortlisted candidates will be out. 'We will take out the list of students selected within a week and the internship will begin the next day itself," Arora said.

The Vice-Chancellor Internship Scheme was announced by the varsity in September to impart training on soft and hard skills to students by integrating cognitive knowledge with experiential learning.

Under VCIS, there would be a regular and a summer internship. The total proposed number of interns in both categories is 200, however, this year, it is 110 across departments. The number of interns may periodically be changed after review and recommendation by DSW, following the approval of the VC, Arora said.

"This year, there are 110 vacancies across departments. The students will be selected based on Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) scores and interviews. The students will be assigned to the department based on their skills and the requirements of the department. Like the Botany department has asked for students from a science background," Arora added.

The regular intern will receive a stipend of 5,000 per month while the summer intern will get Rs 10,000 per month, it said, adding that it will be enhanced by five percent each financial year. A certificate from the DSW at the end of the internship tenure and the appraisal report from the concerned employing department, centers, and institutes will also be given to the intern.

"The VCIS can be availed by a student only once during a course of study at the University of Delhi.

The maximum period of an internship shall not exceed six months under any circumstances from the time of joining," the document mentioned. The interested applicants will have to register online, and the duly submitted application will be valid for a maximum of six months, it added.

