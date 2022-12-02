ISC, ICSE Exam Date 2023: Date sheet for class 10, 12 out! check full schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) ISC ICSE Exam Date 2023 for class 10, 12 Board

ISC ICSE Exam Date 2023: CISCE board students can now check the Board Exam 2023 exam schedule, as the Council (CISCE) has recently released the exam schedule for classes 10 and 12. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on its official website uploaded the notification for the exam schedule. Along with the date sheet the board has also released a set of guidelines for the students. Students who will appear for Board Exam 2023 can now check the exam schedule on the official website cisce.org.

As per the schedule released by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the board exams for class 12 will be held from February 13, 2022, to March 31, 2022. Whereas, the board exam for class 10 will be conducted from February 27, 2022, to march 29, 2022.

How to check ISC ICSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023:

Step 1. Go to the official website of CISCE- cisce.org.

Step 2. In the notice board section, click on ' ' or ' .'

' or ' .' Step 3. The official notification of the CISCE will be displayed on the new window.

Step 4. Once, the pdf file gets opened, read out the guidelines.

Step 5. Scroll down to check the date sheet.

Step 6. Save and download the date sheet for the future.

The official notice of CISCE reads 'The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, the Year 2023 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2023. The results will NOT be available from the office of the CISCE in New Delhi. Queries about the results by candidates/parents/guardians will not be entertained by the CISCE.' Candidates must note that the use of unfair means in the exam is strictly prohibited.

Also Read: JEE Main Registration Date 2023: Releasing soon, check out direct link, exam dates and more

Also Read: DU Paid Internship Scheme: Varsity received 4k applications, interviews for selection underway