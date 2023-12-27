Assam School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Applications invited for 14,223 vacancies, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Assam School Teacher Recruitment 2023

Assam School Teacher Recruitment 2023: The Assam government has released a notification for over 10,000 school teacher posts in the Education Department. The information in this regard was given by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on his social handle X.

The Education Minister of Assam, Ranoj Pegu, has announced that the state is going to fill 14,223 teaching positions in schools. According to Pegu's posts on social media, the Directorate of Secondary Education has released an advertisement for 1,424 post-graduate and 7,249 graduate teachers. The government will be recruiting graduate teachers from various streams such as arts, science, Hindi, and Sanskrit for provincialised secondary schools. The term "provincialisation" refers to the government taking over all liabilities of non-government schools, which have been established to provide education to society, for the payment of salaries and other benefits to teachers.

3,800 Assistant Teacher Vacancies to be recruited

Further, the minister also stated that over 3,000 vacancies for the post of Assistant teachers will be recruited in Lower Primary Schools and the notification in this regard is also shared by the Directorate of Elementary Education. Besides, 1,750 posts of Assistant Teachers, Science Teachers and Hindi Teachers of Upper Primary (UP) Schools have been advertised in various newspapers.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: ''Today, our government has released vacancies for over 10,000 posts in the education department. We will not only deliver but exceed our promise of creating more than 1 lakh government jobs most transparently in Assam's history.'' The BJP had promised to provide one lakh government jobs every year in Assam during campaigning for the 2021 assembly polls but later clarified that the figure was for the entire five-year tenure.

(With PTI inputs)