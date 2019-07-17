Students allege errors in TS inter supplementary result 2019; board refutes charges

Image Source : INDIA TV TS Inter Supplementary results 2019

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education continues to be a war zone especially after the declaration of the inter supplementary result 2019.

A day after the board released the supplementary exam result, more than 100 students protested, saying they were not satisfied with their marks and accused the Telangana board of repeating the same goof-up in the evaluation process it had committed earlier.

The agitating students gathered outside the premises of the office, where several policemen were also deployed to control the situation.

Protesting students were then asked to apply for re-evaluation.

The parents, meanwhile, claimed they were not allowed to meet board officials.

Satyam Sharma, who appeared for the examination claimed his marks remained unchanged despite several exams. He believed he deserved to get at least passing marks.

"How can my marks remain unchanged in the inter exam, in the re-verified results, and now in the supplementary examination? I feel that they have wrongly uploaded my marks," The Times of India quoted Sharma, as saying.

So far, the board has received 60-70 complaints of error in evaluation of the answer sheets.

Another student, Rachana, claimed that she had cracked the TS EAMCET 2019 examination and was allotted a seat in a private engineering college in Ghatkesar. She also said that she had never failed in any examination in her entire life. She is quite sure that there is some error in the evaluation process.

The board has, however, refuted all charges, saying the students were just "hopeful" of getting better marks.

"Most students visited us with one of these three problems—that they secured the same marks, less than what they secured during March exam, and why they failed. In almost all cases, the Board made no mistakes and there were here just with the hope that there was some error and it would be rectified," a board official told The Times of India.ALSO READ | TS Inter Supply Result 2019 | TSBIE is likely to declare result on THIS date at bie.telangana.gov.in

