TS Inter supplementary results 2019 declared for second year. Here's how to check result

Image Source : PTI TS Inter supplementary results 2019 declared

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the TS Inter supplementary results 2019, for the second year, vocational streams. Candidates who had appeared for the TS Inter supplementary exam should visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in for details.

Websites to check TS Inter Supply Result 2019

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

bie.telangana.gov.in

exam.bie.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

How to check TS Inter supplementary results 2019

1. Visit any one of the websites as listed above

2. Click on the TS Inter Supply result link

3. Enter your roll number, hall ticket number, registration number and other required details

4. Your Telangana Inter Supply result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

TS Inter supplementary results 2019 for first year

According to a recent notification, the TS Inter supplementary results 2019 for first year will also be declared by today evening.

How to get TS Inter supplementary results 2019 on phone

Candidates who want to receive their Telangana State Inter supplementary results 2019 on phone should dial 1100 from any BSNL landline in the state. Students can also call 18004251110 from any landline / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

TS Inter supplementary results 2019: Pass percentage

Students need to secure at least 35 per cent marks in part-I English , part-II second language and group subjects for 500 marks in the first year, to clear the Telangana State exams.

Telangana State Supplementary Exam

The TS Inter supplementary exam was conducted especially for those candidates who had failed to clear the examination.

When was the TS intermediate class 12 result declared?

The Telangana State Board had declared the TS intermediate class 12 result 2019 on April 18. Nearly 3 lakh students had failed in the exam, which had sparked a massive controversy.